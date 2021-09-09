The Matrix Resurrections Official Trailer: Keanu Reeves is back as Neo with Priyanka Chopra & more; WATCH

The Matrix Resurrections has released its official trailer, and the main highlight is Keanu Reeves' Neo having the red pill to recall events from his past. The movie includes whose debut appearance in The Matrix franchise has stunned everyone as she sports classic glasses, with a sarcastic smile on her face.

The highly-anticipated sci-fi movie has released its eye-popping trailer where Keanu Reeves' Thomas Anderson and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity are supposedly trapped inside the reality of a world controlled by machines. At one point, Anderson aka Neo fails to remember his past for which he seeks answers from his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. The trailer then focuses on a new character, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas who appears wearing a huge pair of glasses, and has a look on her face, from which it is evident that her character has some, if not all of Reeves' answers.

Based on the trailer, Reeves has absolutely no recollection of his past. "I've had dreams that weren't just dreams," a confused Neo confesses to Neil Patrick Harris. Then he goes on to ask whether he seems to be 'crazy' for having such frequent dreams. The scene then shifts to Reeves having a meeting with Carrie-Anne Moss as the two can't remember whether they had met each other before.

The Matrix Resurrections will star Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, and new additions to the franchise include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, and Jessica Henwick.

Watch it below:

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals fan girl moments on The Matrix 4 sets, says Citadel's every episode is 'like a movie'