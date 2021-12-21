The Matrix Resurrections' Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauds Sati's 'confidence'; Calls her 'a woman with purpose'

The Matrix Resurrections star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently opened up on her role Sati and discussed how the character has been "a woman with purpose." During one of her interviews, via Outlook, the actress summed up what the audience can expect from Sati and opened up further on the role.

When asked about the character, Chopra Jonas explained that Sati "has been waiting to recognize" her life's purpose. Discussing further, she opened up on the fact that her character crossed paths with Neo whom she had met before as a kid. "I think there’s something really powerful about a woman who is intentional, and she’s that," Chopra Jonas added, via Outlook. She also lauded Sati for exuding "quiet confidence" in one of the most important moments in the movie.

Opening up on how she had been a fan of the Matrix movies when she was a teenager, Chopra Jonas also revealed that she had watched the movie with her friends in the theatre. "What I remember thinking was, “This is magic,” “How did they do this? How did they shoot this movie?” the actress said, adding that the Matrix movies made her "curious" about how FX is used in cinema. "When I joined movies myself, it was just very cool to remember The Matrix as being one of the first projects that brought those things to my attention in such a stylistic way," she revealed, via Outlook

The Matrix Resurrections is slated to release on December 22. The movie stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie Anne Moss as Trinity, Priyanka Chopra as Sati and Jessica Henwick as Bugs, among others. Are you excited to watch the movie? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

