Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares first look at film’s interactive fansite

The Matrix Resurrections will be here soon! The trailer for the highly anticipated fourth franchise to the popular Matrix series will be debuting this week. According to Digital Spy, the trailer will drop next week on the film’s official website. The official website for the film also features an option to choose either a red or blue pill for a first look at the upcoming movie, and depending on the time you visit the website, you get different footage from the trailer – and there are more than 180,000 variations, via EW. Cast members like even posted the footage on their own Instagram.

The movie sees the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Some new faces include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Christina Ricci, Ellen Hollman, Brian J Smith, Jonathan Groff among others.

If you didn’t know, the film dropped its first trailer in August. Warner Bros. presented the trailer for the movie at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, where the movie theatre owners from around the country came together to learn about the upcoming movies that are on the horizon. The studio revealed the movie’s title and some plot details emerged from the trailer.

According to Deadline, the trailer showcased Keanu Reeves' Neo in conversation with Neil Patrick Harris' character, who is shown to be a therapist where Neo questions his sanity asking if he's "crazy." Reeves' Neo also comes face to face with Carrie Anne Moss' Trinity at a cafe where she asks him if they have met.

