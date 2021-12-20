The Matrix Resurrections: Release date, cast, plot, here’s everything we know about Keanu Reeves’ latest film

Mr. Anderson aka Neo aka Keanu Reeves returns to find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct in the highly antiipated trilogy. The film follows the signature struggles of the character as he navigates between choice and illusion and stumbles into–the Matrix. While Neo has been seen the Matrix before, he is unaware of how much stronger, more secure and far more dangerous it is than before. Without letting too much out, we’re listing everything you NEED to know about the film before watching it.

Release date and Where to watch

After waiting for what seems like forever, The Matrix Resurrections will finally hit theatres on December 22, 2021, aka this week! For now, the film is exclusively releasing only in theatres and HBO Max, but may soon release on streaming platforms online. However, there is no report of that happening any time soon right now.

The Matrix Resurrections cast

The third film of the franchise is a star-studded one. From old faces like Keanu Reeves to new blood like Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the mix, this film is packed with star power. Apart from Kanu and Priyanka, the film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Christina Ricci and many more.

The Matrix Resurrections duration

The trilogy of the famous sci-fi franchise will have a recorded duration time of 148 minutes aka 2 hours and 28 minutes, so buckle up if you’re watching this one!

Will you be catching The Matrix Resurrections cast in theatres come Wednesday? Tell us in the comments section below.

Also read: The Matrix Resurrections' Keanu Reeves excitedly admits 'it would be fun' to join the MCU as a superhero