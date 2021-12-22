The Matrix Resurrections star Jonathan Groff jokingly admits he peed himself while filming an action scene

Jonathan Groff revealed that he nearly wet the set while filming a fight scene with Keanu Reeves for "The Matrix Resurrections." While battling Reeves, who plays the main character Neo, the 36-year-old said there was "heat emanating from his groin."

The actor is best known for his roles in David Fincher's Netflix series Mindhunter and as King George in Hamilton. He plays Smith, a malicious sentient program, originally played by Hugo Weaving, whose goal is to destroy Zion and prevent humans from escaping the titular virtual world. Groff isn't the only one playing a character originated by another actor. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays an alternate version of Morpheus, the hacker originally played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy, who assists Neo (Reeves) in escaping the Matrix and realizing his destiny as The One.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also appears as an older Sati, an exile programme who met Neo before the end of the Machine War. Tanveer K. Atwal first played the character in The Matrix Revolutions. However, during an interview for Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table series with his Matrix Resurrections co-stars, Reeves, Chopra Jonas, and Moss, Groff revealed a bizarre story that happened on set that led him to believe he wet his pants. Groff thought he peed himself after they cut an action scene, but Moss clarifies that he didn't. He said, "When it was over, I was like, "I think I wet my pants. I think I peed myself." You know when you pee yourself you feel that, like, hot urine? ... But then, it didn't go away. When you pee yourself, it's hot for a second and then it gets cold, and so [the sensation] sustained."

With the release of The Matrix Resurrections just around the corner, the cast has been sharing various amusing anecdotes from the set throughout the press tour. Reeves, for example, recently revealed that he and Moss jumped off a 46-storey building for one of the film's most daring stunts. The Matrix Resurrections debuts in theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

