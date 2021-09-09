The Matrix Resurrections Trailer: Twitter fans REACT to Neo-Trinity reunion, Priyanka Chopra's glimpse & more

Warner Bros has released The Matrix Resurrections’ first official trailer and Keanu Reeves has no recollection of the past. In the trailer, Reeves’ Neo meets Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity, but they question each other whether they have met before. Reeves meets his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris whom he speaks to about recurring dreams that he supposes leads to something from his past.

The trailer focused on action-packed scenes, and the Neo-Trinity union. What surprised fans to the core was the appearance of , who had a single scene in the trailer which made tons of impact. With classic square glasses and a sarcastic smile, Priyanka seems to be playing an integral part in the main storyline of Matrix 4.

The Matrix Resurrections will star Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, and new additions to the franchise include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, and Jessica Henwick.

Fans on Twitter have been going gaga over the new trailer. They have been raving about Reeves’ scenes, Chopra’s glimpse, and definitely about the moment when the OG characters reunite. One fan wrote, “The Matrix 4 is looking good, excited!” Another fan has a fan theory prepared about Priyanka Chopra’s role, “PRIYANKA CHOPRA IS THE ORACLE YASSSSSSSSSS!!!”

Someone else compared Keanu Reeves’ look from the first Matrix movie to the fourth, making everyone else nostalgic along the process. Another fan commented on the discussions being held on Twitter about the possible theories that we can witness in the movie. “The best thing about #TheMatrixResurrections trailer is all the matrix discussions and theories going on here.”

One fan had a lot to say and wished that the new movie would live up to the expectations of the older ones under the franchise. “Just watched the trailer for #TheMatrixResurrections and while I am excited to see a new addition to the franchise I hold so dear, I also can't help but feel a sense of anxiety. Just hope it doesn't bomb,” the fan penned.

Take a look at the reactions:

The Matrix 4 is looking good, excited! #TheMatrixResurrections — Floris Otten (@Flow_Rush) September 9, 2021

The best thing about #TheMatrixResurrections trailer is all the matrix discussions and theories going on here pic.twitter.com/RcVRdW1mry — Tom Clancy’s : Ali Kenobi (@AliKenobi) September 9, 2021

Just watched the trailer for #TheMatrixResurrections and while I am excited to see a new addition to the franchise I hold so dear, I also can't help but feel a sense of anxiety. Just hope it doesn't bomb. — bazzy (@bazzyplays) September 9, 2021

