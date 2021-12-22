The Matrix Resurrections Twitter Review: Fans HAIL Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ performance, film creates new legacy

The highly-anticipated star-studded sci-fi film that we’ve all been waiting for–The Matrix Resurrections Twitter Review has finally hit theatres today!! Just in time for the holiday season too! While the cast and previous films of the franchise might be tempting enough to go in for the 3rd part, we’re listing some honest reviews by Twitterati before you watch the film in theatres.

If you’re not in tune with the fanfare of the film ​, a lot has to do with the iconic Keanu Reeves returning to his role as Neo in the new Matrix instalment. Alongside Reeves, other actors include Carrie Anne Moss as Trinity, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati Jessica Henwick as Bugs, Neil Patrick Harris as The Analyst, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, and Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith, among others. Without giving too much away, we’re looking at the most honest reviews by netizens, scroll down to see.

Also read: The Matrix Resurrections' Keanu Reeves excitedly admits 'it would be fun' to join the MCU as a superhero