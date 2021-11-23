The Matrix Resurrections writer CONFIRMS upcoming movie is 'certainly not yet one more sequel'

Warner Brothers have recently unveiled important character posters from The Matrix Resurrections. Since then, many fans have been curious about whether the upcoming movie would have elements from the past movies under the 'Matrix' franchise. During an interview with To Vima, via Comic Book, David Mitchell weighed in on the new movie.

According to Mitchell, the movie isn't a sequel, however, it does contain some elements from the previous movies. "I saw the film in Berlin in September," Mitchell said. "It's really good. I cannot tell you what the film is about, but I could explain what it is not," the writer noted. Opening up on whether the movie could be truly called a sequel, Mitchell said that it is "certainly not yet one more sequel."

Explaining in detail, David Mitchell then went ahead to call The Matrix Resurrections "a very beautiful and weird creation." "[It is] something autonomous that contains, however, the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way...It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters," the writer stated, via Comic Book.

While not much has been told about the movie, several fans have been concerned about Priyanka Chopra's character as her role hasn't been totally revealed. However, several fan theories suggest that she is probably the grown-up version of Sati or the Oracle.

For those unversed, the movie stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris, among others.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra REVEALS her stunning character poster from The Matrix Resurrections