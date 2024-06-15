Matt Bomer Allegedly Recalls Losing The Superman Role In 2000s Over His Sexuality; Despite Being 'Director’s Choice For The Role'

Matt Bomer revealed that he was passed over for the role of Superman in the 2000s due to his sexuality. During an episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast on June 10, the 46-year-old actor recalled being seriously considered to portray Clark Kent/Superman in a film project titled Superman: Flyby.

However the film was ultimately shelved. Bomer mentioned that even producers from his soap opera Guiding Light wrote off his character because they believed he had a strong chance to play the iconic superhero.

Bomer noted during THR podcast that, “It looked like I was the director’s choice for the role,” Bomer said. “I signed a three-picture deal at Warner Bros.”

When asked if his sexual orientation played a role in the casting decision, Bomer, who publicly came out as gay in 2012, responded, “Yeah, that’s my understanding."

He added, "That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponized against you, how, and why, and who, I don’t know, but yeah, that’s my understanding.”

Bomer came out in 2012, thanking his husband Simon Halls, and their three children while accepting an award. As he mentioned on the podcast, the Superman: Flyby film was never made. In 2006, Bryan Singer released Superman Returns, with Brandon Routh as Superman.

During the podcast, Collins reflected on his extensive collaborations with Ryan Murphy, spanning from shows like The New Normal and Glee to projects like The Normal Heart and various episodes of American Horror Story. Additionally, he shared his deep enthusiasm for Fellow Travelers since his initial reading, highlighting the impact he hopes the project will make, among other topics.

Author Jackie Collins revealed a similar experience in 2012

Author Jackie Collins shared a similar story in a 2012 interview with Gaydar Radio. Collins revealed at the time that there was a person who didn't like him and told the producers that he was gay. This led to the producers casting him out by just saying, 'No, no, we can't cast you.' However, Colling noted that the actual reason he didn't get cast was because he was gay.

James Gunn’s Superman reboot, Superman: Legacy, is scheduled for release next summer, starring David Corenswet as Superman.

