Matt Bomer And Nathan Lane To Star In Ryan Murphy’s Golden Girls-Inspired Hulu Sitcom? Here’s What Report Says

Reportedly, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane are set to star in Mid-Century Modern, a series for the streaming platform Hulu. The series is produced by Ryan Murphy and created by Will & Grace’s Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

The pilot for the latest series will be set in Palm Springs, known as a prominent location for the LGBTQ+ community. James Burrows is directing the pilot, with Mutchnick, Kohan, Burrows, Lane, and Bomer also serving as producers.

The studio behind the series is 20th Television. Bomer’s recent credits include Fellow Travelers and the hit film Maestro. He has also closely worked with award-winning actor Cillian Murphy, who directed him to a Golden Globe win for his work in the AIDS drama The Normal Heart.

What roles will each of these actors play?

According to sources, Bomer will play the role of the ditzy Rose-like character, similar to Betty White's role in the original Golden Girls, with Lane taking on the Dorothy (Bea Arthur) of the bunch. Linda Lavin will play Lane’s mother, akin to the actual Sophia.

Nathan Lane, an expert mastermind in film, television, and Broadway, has won three Tony Awards and has been getting plenty of screen time on The Gilded Age and Only Murders in the Building. Additionally, Lavin, also a Tony Awardee, is best known for her starring role in the sitcom Alice and recently guest-starred on CBS’s Elsbeth.

What is the plot of the Mid-Century Modern?

The plot of Mid-Century Modern revolves around three best friends—gay gentlemen of a certain age—who, after a sudden death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs. The wealthiest among them lives with his mother and a naked Gen Z housekeeper.

Linda Lavin plays the character of Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother. A successful businessman with one foot in retirement, Bunny is forever in search of love, but he first has to be persuaded he’s worthy of it. Sybil's strengths are also her weaknesses: wise, caring, and unorthodox, which sometimes means she’s critical, smothering, and amoral.

Matt Bomer, who plays the role of Jerry Frank, is portrayed as pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head.

This comedic and heartfelt series promises to bring together a dynamic cast and an engaging storyline, set against the vibrant backdrop of Palm Springs.

