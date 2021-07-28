Matt Damon ADMITS texting Ben Affleck to fact check stories about him; Says they talk about ‘real life stuff’

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are definitely each other’s confidantes! During the New York City premiere of Damon’s new movie Stillwater, the actor, 50, told PEOPLE about his usual texts with his friend Ben Affleck these days, which mostly includes inquiries about Affleck’s latest headline-worthy news, that sometimes puts Damon to think whether they are actually true or not.

When asked more about the texts, Damon said that it’s related more to “real-life stuff,” further adding that they “text pretty much about everything.” Reinstating on Affleck's frequent press coverage nowadays, Damon went on to add that he tries to fact-check things if he doesn’t remember them happening from Affleck's past. “‘Did this happen? He’s like.'No that didn't happen.'" Ben Affleck has also been in the news in recent days due to his rekindled romance with former love interest Jennifer Lopez. Fans have also spotted the pair going Instagram-official in a picture that Lopez posted of the two kissing each other. When asked about his friend’s love story, Damon said, “All the pictures that have come out are the same ones that you see. I don't know anything you don't know.”

In an interview with Extra during the red carpet, the Elysium actor was asked about his friend’s recent romance, to which Damon, being the good friend that he is, said, "I'm just so happy for him...He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."

However, back in May, when Damon was questioned about the Affleck-Lopez reunion, he joked about not being the person who spills the beans or says something that he is not supposed to.

