Matt Damon on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aka Bennifer's reunion: He deserves every happiness in the world

Just like the rest of the world, Matt Damon is also Team Bennifer! Bringing us back to the early 2000s, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took their recently rekindled romance to St. Tropez, France as the couple luxuriously celebrated JLo's 52nd birthday. Amid their whirlwind romance, Ben's best friend Matt was asked his thoughts on Affleck reuniting with his ex-fiancée.

"I'm just so happy for him. He's the best," Damon gushed about his closest friend to Extra at the New York premiere of his latest outing, Stillwater. "He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them," the 50-year-old actor added. Interestingly, a few months back, when Matt was grilled on Today about Bennifer, who were still in a rumoured relationship at the time, the Jason Bourne actor had cryptically reacted, "It's a fascinating story. I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Now, with Bennifer confirming their romance to the world, especially with Jennifer making it Instagram official on her 52nd birthday, Matt doesn't have to be cryptic anymore!

Meanwhile, Matt and Ben will be reuniting on screen in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, for which the duo co-wrote the screenplay along with Nicole Holofcener. Notably, the best friends' had jointly won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for 1997's Good Will Hunting, in which they had starring roles as well alongside the late, great Robin Williams, who deservedly won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Also starring Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, The Last Duel releases in the US on October 15, 2021.