Matt Damon on constant questions about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion: Would I be unhappy?

Actor Matt Damon recently poked fun at people’s interest in his friend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance in a new interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Damon, who’s been promoting his new film Stillwater, was asked whether he’s happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, to which he wittily responded: “Right. But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, I hate true love. It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship.”

Damon also commented on his ongoing feud with Jimmy Kimmel. When show host Cagle asked, “When was the first time that you heard Kimmel say, ‘Sorry, Matt Damon, we ran out of time.’ Did someone tell you about it? Or were you, like, watching the show in bed one night and saw that happen?” Damon said, “No, nobody was watching his show. That was the thing. And people started to call me and ask like, ‘Hey, what’s your connection to this guy?’ And I’d never met Jimmy.

“He literally pulled my name out of thin air one night. And the way he told me this story, he said, ‘I had a ventriloquist and a guy in a gorilla suit as my guests… And I just said kind of as a throwaway, “My apologies to Matt Damon,” when we ran out of time.’ But he could have said Brad Pitt. He could’ve said, you know, George, he could have said somebody else, but he just, for some reason, maybe I had a movie out that week or something, but he just said my name.

“And it changed the course of both of our lives. We’ve kept this a feud going for… it’s gotta be 15 years now. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it,” he said. “It’s the weirdest thing. It doesn’t behave like any joke ever. He goes, ‘I say the same joke every night and it gets a laugh every night.’ He goes, ‘It’s the weirdest thing,'” he added.

Also Read: INSIDE DEETS: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck indulge in leisurely walk around Capri filled with laughter, smiles