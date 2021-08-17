Matt Damon gives INSIGHT into Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s romance; Says no one’s shipping duo more than him

Matt Damon recently opened up about his bestie Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance with beau Jennifer Lopez! While making an appearance on The Carlos Watson Show via People, the actor cheered on the couple who rekindled their romance in April this year.

When asked by host Carlos Watson if Affleck, who turns 49 on Sunday, and Lopez, 52, would “make it”, Damon said, "Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am." "They're both great. I just want for their happiness," Damon, 50, said before he added: "They seem pretty happy right now."

Back in July, Damon was asked about the couple during an interview with Extra, to which he said that he was "just so happy" for the two. "He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world, I'm glad for both of them," Damon added.

What’s more, is Damon was recently seen third-wheeling at a beach stroll as he joined Lopez and Affleck on a Malibu beach. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Damon also spoke about the couple, when co-host Jess Cagle told the actor, "You're very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. I know you love getting asked about that." "Right. But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, 'I hate true love,'" Damon replied at the time, before joking, "It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship."

In other news, Lopez made headlines just yesterday after she deleted all her pictures with ex Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram. JLo also unfollowed the former athlete from social media. As for the couple, Lopez and Affleck are reportedly looking for a house together in LA.

