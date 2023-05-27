Matt Damon REACTS to Oppenheimer vs Barbie rivalry: People are allowed to go see two movies on a weekend

Since the day it was revealed that Universal and Warner Bros. will be releasing the two big-budget films on the same day, social media has gone into a frenzy about ‘Oppenheimer; and ‘Barbie’. Friday, 21 July promises to go down in history as a legendary date for moviegoers with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer set to premiere on the same day.

The Academy Award winner was unaware of the online debate over the two major films that are opening on the same day. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Matt Damon said, “This is the first I’m hearing about it, actually. I haven’t paid any attention to that.”In fact, he gave a solution to all the fuss going on social media about which movie fans should see first on opening night. He said, "People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. Oppenheimer is one of them!" When asked which movie his family would prefer to watch first, Damon said, "I'll have to ask them that. If that's the case, they'll see two movies that weekend!"

Oppenheimer: What is it about?

Nolan's three-hour biopic predominantly focuses on the development of the first atomic bomb during World War II under the auspices of the top-secret Manhattan Project. The movie is based on the late Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize–winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer which is created by Kai Bird. Groves controlled the program and personally chose Dr. Oppenheimer to be in charge of the research and testing at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

What’s the role of Matt Damon in Oppenheimer?

In the biographical drama, Matt Damon is playing the role of Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, the Manhattan Project's director. The movie follows J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) as he collaborates with a group of scientists to develop the atomic bomb. during World War II. The star-studded cast includes people like Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.Emily Blunt, and Rami Malek.

According to Damon, Nolan made sure the movie was historically authentic by using genuine scientists, recreating bomb tests without the use of computer graphics, and even filming inside Manhattan Project structures.

On the other hand, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and Ncuti Gatwa, replaces bombs with bombshells. The main doll, played by Robbie, has an existential crisis in the brightly coloured environment of Barbie Land and resolves to travel to the real environment.

