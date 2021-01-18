  1. Home
Matt Damon reportedly joining Thor: Love and Thunder cast; Actor and family move to Australia for a few months

Matt Damon and his family have moved to Australia for the next few months as reports suggest the Oscar-winning actor is joining the cast of Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder.
Adding even more star power to an already jam-packed cast in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, we have Matt Damon joining the rat pack if a report by Daily Mail is to be believed. Damon, along with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella, 14, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, has shifted his home base to Australia for the next few months.

The family of five reached Australia, via a private jet, on Saturday, i.e. January 16 and began 14 days of privately-arranged quarantine in New South Wales. Sharing his excitement of coming to Australia, the 50-year-old actor shared, "I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months," before adding, "Australian film crews are world renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it. Australia definitely is the lucky country."

For the unversed, Matt had a memorable cameo in Thor: Ragnarok as an Asgardian actor who played Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in a hilarious play. It's not yet confirmed as to which Marvel character the Oscar-winning actor will take on.

Are you excited to possibly see Matt Damon in Thor: Love and Thunder? Which Marvel character do you think he'll play? Share your thoughts and picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth leaves us gasping for air with his shirtless boxing video; Shows off his Thor 4 physique

Also starring Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher and Natalie Portman reprising her role as Dr. Jane Foster (and Mighty Thor), Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release on May 6, 2022.

Credits :Daily Mail,Getty Images

