Matt Damon reveals having a ‘private Instagram account’ with 76 followers; Says he 'occasionally' uses it

Matt Damon has admitted to having a ‘private Instagram account’ which he occasionally uses and isn’t very active on. In an interview with GQ, via Just Jared, the actor, 50 has also shared his take on maintaining public social accounts which, according to him, has no point! The actor has shared his candid view on social media and his decision to stay away from it.

“I just never saw the point,” Damon began. “And I feel better and better about that decision as time goes on. I understand wanting to be connected to everybody on Facebook, but my life is so full and I’m so connected, really, to everybody I need to be connected to,” Damon said. The Departed star revealed that he understands why people keep social media accounts, but it isn’t the need of the hour in his life. He has noted that his life is full and has nothing that’s lacking due to the non-existence of a proper social media platform.

However, Damon didn’t shy away from opening up about his ‘very private Instagram account’ which he occasionally uses to check his friends’ kids' photos, and also posts his own daughter Isabella’s pictures at times. Damon admitted to having around 76 followers, and he has shared about 40 posts on that account.

Revealing that the last picture that he posted on the social media platform is that of his daughter Isabella, Damon noted that he uses the account only to post things about his family and friends. Hopefully, Damon’s fans will respect his privacy and let him keep his secret account without questioning much about it!

ALSO READ: Matt Damon's ex Minnie Driver opens up on their first meet after 20 years: It all felt quite middle aged