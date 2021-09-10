Matt Damon REVEALS he got same tattoo as late star Heath Ledger; Describes it as a ‘little creative blessing’

Matt Damon recently opened up about a secret tattoo he has and shared how it is connected to the late actor Heath Ledger. While speaking with GQ magazine, the 50-year-old actor revealed that the swiggly, loopy line on his right arm is actually a tattoo and is the same as what Ledger had on his arm. Recollecting how he got the odd ink, Matt shared that the inspiration came when he decided to get his first ink, and reached out to a friend “who did all of Heath Ledger’s tattoos,” and picked out the one that Heath also had.

“That’s something that Heath had on his arm. Heath was an incredibly restless, creative person. Like, I talked to the person who did his hair on The Patriot and she said he hated sitting still so much ‘that by the time I got the wig on and I set it and everything, and I’d finished, he’d get up and there would be a sculpture of bobby pins that he’d done.’ He was really sensitive. This stuff just flowed out of him. He was really special,” Matt said.

He added, “I just wanted to get something that Heath had. Scott [the tattoo artist] showed me his laptop and I said, ‘Scott, what’s that one?’ And he goes ‘I have no idea ― I think that’s just some sh** that Heath squiggled.’ And I went, ‘That’s the one I want.’”

Apart from Matt and the late Hedger, Matt’s wife Luciana Barroso, also has the same tattoo on her foot. “So we both have that, it’s like a little creative little blessing. It’s like an angel that looks over all these names that are on the arm,” he shared.

