Matt Damon reveals he isn't shocked by Coronavirus outbreak; Says his film Contagion prepared him long back

Matt Damon says he was prepared for Coronavirus outbreak ever since he starred in the 2011 film Contagion.

Matt Damon recently said that he isn't shocked by the Coronavirus outbreak. During his conversation with SPIN 1038’s Fully Charged, the actor revealed that his film Contagion prepared him for this long back. We all have heard about the 2011 film Contagion that started trending after the COVID-19 pandemic spread in several parts of the world. The netizens drew similarities between the respiratory disease and its effects shown in the film and the ongoing situation across the globe.

Yes, Matt Damon too starred in the Americal thriller film along with Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laurence Fishburne, and Jude Law that follows the progress of a lethal airborne virus that killed people one after another. As seen in the film, the virus spreads with touch, surfaces, cough, and sneeze droplets which is not different from what's happening in the world right now in wake of the Coronavirus spur. Recently, Matt Damon's stepdaughter Alexia too tested positive for COVID-19 in New York City while the rest of his family is quarantined in Ireland. "She's (Alexia) in New York City and she had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine," Matt informed earlier during a radio chat.

Earlier, Gwyneth Paltrow too mentioned she knows how the virus gains momentum as she has previously starred in Contagion. The film shows Gwyneth Paltrow's character contracted the virus after she shakes hands with a chef who handled a slaughtered pig that came in contact with an infected bat. To our surprise, Coronavirus too is rumoured to be originated in China's Wuhan city in an animal selling market.

Also Read: Matt Damon reveals his daughter Alexia was infected with Coronavirus in New York

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×