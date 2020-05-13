  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Matt Damon reveals his daughter Alexia was infected with Coronavirus in New York

Actor Matt Damon has revealed that his eldest daughter Alexia had coronavirus in New York while the rest of the Damon family quarantined in Ireland.
75875 reads Mumbai
matt damon,Hollywood,Coronavirus
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
The actor had been in Dublin shooting "The Last Duel" when the country began to shut down over COVID-19 concerns. Damon, along with wife Luciana Barroso, and children -- Isabella, 13, Gia, 12, and Stella, 9 -- stayed in Ireland. "She's (Alexia) in New York City and she had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine," Damon told a radio station in an interview, reports usatoday.com. "We'll reunite with her at the end of the month. But everybody's OK, obviously Lucy's mom and my mom – it's scary for that generation."

The Damon family is well-equipped for quarantine in a foreign country. "We've got what nobody else has, which is actual, live human beings teaching our kids," he said. "We feel guilty. We've got this kind of incredible setup in this place that's absolutely gorgeous."

Credits :IANS, Getty Images

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 2 days ago

He was in contagion movie.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement