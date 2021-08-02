Matt Damon REVEALS his daughter implored him to stop using the 'F slur' recently; Fans slam his admission

Matt Damon recently made a rather startling confession that hasn't gone well with the actor's fans. The Stillwater star has been busy promoting his film and during one of his recent interviews opened up about being schooled by his daughter about using the "F-slur." In his recent interview with UK's The Sunday Times, Damon revealed how he stopped using the offensive term recently.

As per the interview, Damon revealed that his daughter called him out after he cracked a joke using the term she called "the f-slur for a homosexual." He said, "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. "She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!' She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood", via ET.

Damon's admission for the same hasn't gone well with netizens who are now calling out the actor for understanding how harmful the term is so late and also using it in front of his daughter.

Here are a few tweets where fans reacted to Matt Damon's admission:

you don’t get a pat on the back for admitting that until a week ago, hate speech was regularly coming out of your mouth. You’re a 50 year old man, not a teenager. Do better #MattDamon — in Dan, we stan. (@Dangriffiths18) August 2, 2021

so, you are telling me that matt damon had to have his 15 yr old explain to him not to say a homophobic slur, when he is a grown adult? what? #MattDamon — nat ziggy bermans gf (@ziggysstreet) August 2, 2021

Very disappointed in #MattDamon such a cool guy and great actor it seems has been using the F smear about gays until his daughter cautioned him about how uncool it was. Seriously - it took him THIS long to realize it was wrong to use the slur, even in jest? And this from Ridley — Gerard Courcy (@hardcorehangout) August 2, 2021

Imagine thinking that was something endearing to share #mattdamon — Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D (@TheFaceOfBoe87) August 1, 2021

Wait now. If he, two months ago, quit saying the F word, what other special words is he saying?? #MattDamon — Snoop & Willie (@SnoopandWillie) August 1, 2021

In his interview, the actor mentioned how the offensive term was "commonly used" when he was a kid, Damon said, "with a different application."

ALSO READ: Matt Damon shares how media attention is different this time for Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s rekindled love