Matt Damon REVEALS his daughter implored him to stop using the 'F slur' recently; Fans slam his admission

Netizens call out Matt Damon for his recent confession about using the 'F slur'
Matt Damon recently made a rather startling confession that hasn't gone well with the actor's fans. The Stillwater star has been busy promoting his film and during one of his recent interviews opened up about being schooled by his daughter about using the "F-slur." In his recent interview with UK's The Sunday Times, Damon revealed how he stopped using the offensive term recently.

As per the interview, Damon revealed that his daughter called him out after he cracked a joke using the term she called "the f-slur for a homosexual." He said, "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. "She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!' She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood", via ET.

Damon's admission for the same hasn't gone well with netizens who are now calling out the actor for understanding how harmful the term is so late and also using it in front of his daughter.

Here are a few tweets where fans reacted to Matt Damon's admission:

In his interview, the actor mentioned how the offensive term was "commonly used" when he was a kid, Damon said, "with a different application."

