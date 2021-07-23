Matt Damon REVEALS how working with Ben Affleck has changed compared to their Good Will Hunting days

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are all set to reunite as writers and co-stars with their upcoming film, The Last Duel and fans are more than excited for it. The duo struck gold in Hollywood early on in their careers after they bagged an Academy Award for their screenplay for Good Will Hunting back in 1997. Years on, as the duo come together again for Ridley Scott's film, Damon revealed in a recent interview, what their process of working together is like and how it has changed years later since their first project.

Damon stated that while working on The Last Duel, Ben and him worked on wrote the male perspectives for the film, whereas Nicole Holofcener wrote the female perspective. The film is a period drama set in 14th century France and revolves around the last known trial by combat practice. While comparing their process of working on the Ridley Scott film versus Good Will Hunting, Damon called his writing process with Affleck from the older days as "inefficient." The actor further added that after working in the industry for over 30 years, they have now gained a clearer perspective about structure.

Revealing one of the biggest differences from then till now when it comes to working with Ben, Matt revealed how fatherhood came into play. He told ET, "Back in the day, we didn't have deadlines because nobody cared what we were doing, no one was waiting for the script, we were unemployed, so we literally had nothing else to do. And now we can build the time, it's a little more structured, right? Like, alright, let's write from 10 to 2, you know, because we can drop the kids off and then we can pick the kids up. We actually have lives now which is nice, finally."

In the same interview, Damon also hinted at more future collaborations with Ben as he mentioned, "We'll write a lot more in the future just because it didn't turn out to be as time-consuming as we thought. It was actually a lot of fun."

