Matt Damon REVEALS why he knows 'every word' to every Harry Styles song

Matt Damon was recently seen attending Harry Styles' concert at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. The actor took his three daughters, Stella, 10, Gia, 12, and Isabella, 15, to see the Adore You singer perform since they are huge fans of him. In a recent interaction with People TV, Damon spoke about his experience at the concert and called it "great." The actor further went on to add how he particularly enjoyed at the concert since he knew all the lyrics to Harry's songs.

Revealing that his daughters "love" Harry Styles, Damon went on to reveal that he happened to hear all of Styles' songs on loop during the lockdown. The 51-year-old actor said, "They love him. And that album dropped, or at least I became aware of it, in that first lockdown. So we had that on repeat", via People.

This lockdown listening seemed to have helped Damon during his recent Love On Tour concert attendance given that the actor knew all the lyrics to the songs. Revealing how the quarantine turned him into a complete Harry Styles fan, The Last Duel star mentioned that he "knew every word to every song," and further also joked that he may be "too old to know all the words."

Although this isn't the only time that Damon has shown appreciation for Styles, earlier this year, during an interview with Tara Hitchcock, the actor revealed how he and his wife gave their 15-year-old daughter a life-size cutout of Harry Styles and the singer also recorded a special video for her. The actor mentioned that he will be forever thankful to the English singer for that.

