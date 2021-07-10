Matt Damon speaks on turning down ‘Avatar’ & preparing to play a Donald Trump supporter in ‘Stillwater’

Matt Damon reveals that James Cameron offered him 10% of Avatar’s profit. Scroll further to read more.

Matt Damon is currently in Cannes with his latest film ‘Stillwater’. According to a report in Deadline, During a highly engaging masterclass in Cannes, Matt amused the audience by recollecting the fact that he was offered Avatar by the director James Cameron. Matt could not sign the film and the venture went on to become the biggest success in the movie history at the time of release. The tremendous box office record was recently broken by Avengers Endgame. Matt also revealed that his good friend John Krasinski had a hilarious reaction upon hearing that he turned Avatar though James offered him 10% of the profits from the film.

Matt Damon said, “I was offered a little movie called Avatar, James Cameron offered me 10% of it.” He further added by saying, “I will go down in history… you will never meet an actor who turned down more money.” Matt mentioned that his decision to not participate in Avatar was a ‘moral’ one considering that he was committed to the Jason Bourne franchise. He recalled John Krasinski standing up hearing about him turning down Avatar and said, “Nothing would be different in your life if you had done Avatar, except you and me would be having this conversation in space.”

According to a report in Variety, On a Friday conference held for Tom McCarthy’s directorial ‘Stillwater’, Matt spoke about his character Baker in the film and said that the character would have definitely supported Trump. Matt said, “These guys don’t apologize for who they are”. He further said, “They’re in the oil business, of course, he voted for Trump. These people were wonderful to us, they really helped us. It was eye-opening for me.”

