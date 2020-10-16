Matt Damon trolls his best friend Ben Affleck for not playing Batman anymore: Robert Pattinson took your job

Matt Damon couldn't help but take a hilarious dig at best friend Ben Affleck during a video for charity as he quipped how Robert Pattinson took his job as the new Batman.

Before there was Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' epic rivalry, we had the eternal bromance of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who would leave no stone unturned to troll the living daylights out of each other. All in good fun, though! Need proof? Their recent video together, encouraging fans to donate to important causes, with a treat in store, sees the duo use trolling tactics to one-up each other.

The Omaze video starts with the duo telling fans how they have a chance to hang out with them in LA if they donate before Affleck tells Damon to spice up the excitement a little as he sounds to monotone. Matt proceeds to quip, after several attempts, how they can talk about everything, including roles that they've played "that maybe other people have played, too, to a winning effect," obviously hinting at Affleck being replaced by Robert Pattinson as the new Batman. A frustrated Ben states, "Tell them something they're interested in, like, 'Hey, come see Jason Bourne... Batman and...,'" before instant regret takes over his face. "Robert Pattinson's coming," Damon hilariously asked to which Affleck tries to troll his best friend back by quipping, "No, Jeremy Renner will be there, though."

"Jeremy Renner did not play Jason Bourne. He expanded the Bourne Universe. Pattinson took your job," Matt concluded. Furthermore, the funny men also joked about how the two of them have private Instagram accounts.

You can watch Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's hilarious video HERE.

We will never not adore this bromance!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Matt Damon: When Ben Affleck hilariously sneaked the actor into his nemesis Jimmy Kimmel's show

Even though they couldn't help but rib each other, it's all for a good cause as the donations made will help raise money for the Eastern Congo Initiative and Water.org.

Meanwhile, we'll get to see Ben play Batman again for Justice League's Snyder Cut; which includes new footage of the 48-year-old actor as the Caped Crusader, as well as Ezra Miller's Flash. Moreover, we will have to wait a pretty long time for Pattinson to play Batman as Matt Reeves' The Batman releases only on March 4, 2022.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×