Matt Damon's ex Minnie Driver opens up on their first meet after 20 years: It all felt quite middle aged

Minnie Driver and Matt Damon had a reunion recently as they met each other nearly 20 years after Good Will Hunting and their much-talked-about past romance. The actress in a conversation on Keep It podcast spoke about running into her ex after such a long time and revealed what it was like. Calling it "nice", Driver spoke about meeting Damon and his family at the beach as she detailed the conversation the two shared.

The Modern Love star opened up about what the exes discussed after meeting for the first time in 20 years and said, "I did see Matt Damon on the beach and I had not had a conversation with him, seriously, since we made the film. That was last summer and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids, and his wife and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring."

Adding on, she commented how the duo's public romance during their youth changed their equation. Commenting on their recent meet, the 51-year-old added that their 'middle-aged' conversation revolved around "weather and stuff."

For the unreversed, Matt Damon and Minnie Driver's breakup had hit the headlines in 1998, when the Stillwater star denied he had a girlfriend while appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The driver had previously reacted to Matt's statement on breaking up with her publicly, "fantastically inappropriate" in an interaction with LA Times.

Driver had also called out her ex's controversial comments related to the Me Too movement on social media as well as an interview where she told The Guardian, "If good men like Matt Damon are thinking like that then we’re in a lot of f*****g trouble."

