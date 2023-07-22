Matt Healy 1975 singer kisses bandmate to attack anti-LGBTQ law; Malaysia festival canceled

Matt Healy , the lead singer of 1975 , has been involved in much controversy recently. Whether it's his short-lived fling with Taylor Swift or his newest stunt that resulted in the cancellation of a whole festival in Malaysia, the British singer has been making headlines. During the festival, he openly criticized the South-East Asian country's anti-LGBTQ law on stage, leading to significant consequences for the band.

Matt Healy bashes anti-LGBTQ law by kissing bandmate on stage

Matt Healy's band, The 1975, was headlining Malaysia's Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. During their performance on Friday, the lead singer delivered a speech filled with strong language, reportedly attacking the country's anti-LGBTQ law. He then proceeded to kiss the bass player, Ross MacDonald. The incident has garnered significant attention and controversy.

Following the incident, the band was reportedly instructed by authorities to leave the stage, and they concluded their set accordingly. It's crucial to note that homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia, carrying a severe punishment of up to 20 years in prison. The situation has raised concerns and sparked discussions about freedom of expression and LGBTQ rights in the country.

In response to the controversy, the festival organizers made an announcement on Saturday, stating that the remaining schedule had been canceled. This decision came after Malaysia's Ministry of Communications and Digital issued an "immediate cancellation directive" in line with their firm stance against any acts that challenge or ridicule Malaysian laws. The cancellation of the festival highlights the seriousness with which the Malaysian authorities view any perceived defiance of their legal and cultural norms.

1975 banned from Malaysia?

Footage circulating online shows Healy expressing regret for their decision to perform in Malaysia and expressing his frustration with the country's laws. He questioned the rationale of inviting The 1975 to perform and then imposing restrictions on who they can have relationships with.

The frontman also acknowledged that the situation was not fair to the audience, as they were not responsible for their government's policies. He said, "Unfortunately you don't get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I'm furious, And that's not fair on you, because you're not representative of your government. Because you're young people, and I'm sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool."

During the band's performance of the song, "I Like America & America Likes Me," Healy and MacDonald shared a kiss. However, the set was cut short, and the British singer informed the audience while leaving the stage, "Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later."

A source close to 1975 confirmed the incident and emphasized that Healy has a history of advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. The band intended to stand up for their LGBTQ+ fans and community during their performance in Malaysia.

