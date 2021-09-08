Matt James, Olivia Jade, Brian Austin Green and more to compete on Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

From The Bachelor's Matt James to Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade, the contestant list for Dancing With the Stars' season 30 has now been revealed. Popular faces such as Brian Austin Green, JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove have been named among the cast for the new season. In season 29, Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe emerged as winner.

After The Bachelorette star, Bristowe will season 30 find The Bachelor's Matt James as the winner? Well, only time will tell but as of now, we have learned about the final list of contestants who will be competing in the upcoming season and it includes some amazing personalities from sports to music to entertainment.

Apart from the popular names stated above, other celebrities who will take part in the famed dance reality show include Spice Girls singer Mel C, Olympian Suni Lee, pro wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, The Office actress Melora Hardin, basketball star Iman Shumpert and also country singer Jimmie Allen.

The 30th season of the show has already been in the news for making history with JoJo Siwa becoming the first-ever contestant to compete as same-sex dancing couple on the show. Reacting to her competing on the show, Siwa spoke about what it means for the LGBTQ community and more saying, "It’s going to give so much to people out there", via Variety.

As for the judges, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and former pro-Derek Hough will be there for Season 30. Tyra Banks, who joined the famed reality show last season, will return as host.

