Matt LeBlanc breaks silence over Matthew Perry's death; Friends actor pays heartfelt tribute to co-star

Matt LeBlanc, aka Joey from the beloved FRIENDS show, pays heartfelt tribute to his late co-star Matthew Perry days after his tragic demise. The actor posted pictures with Matthew Perry from the FRIEND show with a heartfelt message. Read on to know more in detail.

Matt LeBlanc shared a heartfelt message on Matthew Perry's demise

Matt LeBlanc, on 14th November, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from their time together on the show. The Friends star posted the pictures with a heartfelt goodbye message that read, "Matthew, It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life." He expressed honor to work with Matthew, saying, "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love." He completed the message with a funny note, "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Within seconds of Matt LeBlanc's post, fans poured the comment section, sharing his grief. One fan commented, "I hope you all feel the support and love from the fans during this unimaginable time. We grieve, deeply, with you (crying emoji)" while a second one commented, "It is so beautiful and yet so heartbreaking. You guys were the best bromance that ever was... Sharing your loss and sending you warm hugs, @mleblanc (blue heart emoji)" a third user wrote mentioning the 20 bucks, "20 bucks hahaha!!! I Will always remember you two with so much joy and fun. Thank you five for making me so happy ALL these years. Love! (red heart emoji)"

Matt LeBlanc portrayed Joey, the best friend of Matthew Perry's character, Chandler, in the iconic FRIENDS series. Over the years, their on-screen friendship evolved into a genuine brotherhood, sharing both highs and lows, bringing laughter to the show, and creating a lasting connection with fans worldwide.

Matthew Perry's tragic demise

Regrettably, news of Matthew Perry's passing surfaced on October 28. He was discovered unconscious in his home's jacuzzi and, despite being rushed to the hospital, had already passed away. The cause of his death remains unclear, awaiting insights from a pending toxicology report. At 54, Perry's strategic choice to alter the show's storyline will be remembered as a clever move, ensuring the enduring affection of the audience for the characters.

