Matt LeBlanc's dad reveals they haven't spoken in 9 yrs, claims Friends star shares an 'erratic' relationship

Speaking to The Sun, Paul LeBlanc revealed that he has not been in touch with Matt LeBlanc aka Joey for the last 9 years after a petty fight caused him to leave home.

Matt LeBlanc's father Paul LeBlanc is opening up about his relationship with his son who will soon be gracing our television screens with the Friends Reunion special. Speaking to The Sun, Paul revealed that he has not been in touch with Matt aka Joey for the last 9 years after a petty fight caused him to leave home. “I’ve been living without any contact for nine years and it is still hard to believe what has happened. I’ve been cut off and locked out of my house over a humiliating argument about money and a motorbike," Paul told the publication.

He went on to reveal that the success of Friends changed Matt as a person. "The problem is that when someone has money, you don’t get into their lifestyle unless they want you there, and they can shut you down. Matt is erratic with me and he has a short temper. One minute he is nice, the next he is cutting your throat — not literally, obviously."

The father-son duo are reportedly not in contact with each other anymore. Paul added, “I’m an old man now and I live off social security. If it wasn’t for my savings, I wouldn’t be able to survive."

However, Matt LeBlanc's rep revealed that there's another side to the story. "To put this in perspective, Matt’s father abandoned Matt and his mother when he was an infant,” Matt's rep said in a statement to Page Six. The Sun's report also revealed that Matt's father only made occasional visits when he was growing up and in 1998 purchased a home for him in Colorado and set him up with an “allowance".

