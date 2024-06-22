Matt Reeves' Batman: Caped Crusader's Complete List Of Voice Cast Ft Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci And More Explored

Everyone was eagerly waiting for news about Amazon Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader. And now, after months of anticipation, the streaming platform has unveiled an incredible cast that will surely delight all DC fans. To add to the excitement, Hamish Linklater has been chosen to lend his voice to the iconic character of the Dark Knight.

Who are the other actors voicing in the animated series? Let's learn below.

The cast of Batman: Caped Crusader

Taking to social media, Amazon Prime Video has announced an unbelievable cast for its adult animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader. While this will be a new take on Batman’s adventure, depicted in a noir way, here are the major actors whose presence will be noticed in the detective series.

Hamish Linklater, famous for his role in the popular horror series Midnight Mass, will be lending his voice to the character of Vengeance. Joining him is Christina Ricci, known for her work in Yellowjackets and The Addams Family, who will be voicing the iconic Catwoman, also known as Selina Kyle.

Jamie Chung, known for her role in Stone Cold Fox is set to voice the character of Harley Quinn. Meanwhile, Diedrich Bader known for Better Things will be voicing Harvey Dent aka Two-Face.

While the series has brought one of the best casts, it also has come up with an unforgettable trio that includes J.J. Abrams, the director of The Batman, Matt Reeves, as well as the OG Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond co-creator Bruce Timm.

Aside from the legendary actors joining the series, the noir scenes will also include the voices of Mckenna Grace, Reid Scott, Dane Donohue, Gary Anthony Williams, and Jason Watkins.

Additionally, John DiMaggio, Krystal Joy Brown, Michelle C. Bonilla, Eric Morgan Stuart, Tom Kenny, and Minnie Driver will be lending their voices to various characters.

About Batman: Caped Crusader

The Prime Video’s take on Batman will be a dark and grown-up one, filled with noir cinematography, which is perfect for a city like Gotham.

The official description of the show reads, “Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good.” It further talks about criminals who are the superiors in the crime-inflicted city, while the innocent citizens, constantly live in fear.

The show will be from Warner Bros. Animation, along with Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho.

Batman: Caped Crusader is set to premiere on August 1 this year.

