Mattea Conforti Joins Cast of The Testaments, The Handmaid’s Tale Sequel Series on Hulu; Find Out More

The highly anticipated follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments, just got even more exciting with the addition of a new cast member. According to reports, Mattea Conforti has joined the Hulu series as a regular.

Variety confirms that the actress will star in the series, which is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name. Set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, the show continues the dystopian narrative.

Mattea Conforti joins the previously announced cast, including Lucy Halliday, Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, and Rowan Blanchard.

According to the outlet, the official description of the show highlights a new generation of young women in Gilead.

“For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life,” the logline reads. It further reveals that they will grapple with issues such as “being married off and living a life of servitude” while seeking allies—both new and old—who could help them fight for freedom and the life they deserve.

In The Testaments, Mattea Conforti will portray Becka, a young girl from a humble background who attends school with Gilead’s elite. As she comes of age, Becka begins to question whether she truly wants the life she has been groomed for.

For those unfamiliar, Conforti has impressed audiences with roles in films like The Many Saints of Newark and The Viper Club. She also lent her voice to Frozen II and appeared in 3 Generations. On television, she has starred in AMC’s NOS4A2 and Starz’s Power.

The Testaments will have The Handmaid’s Tale creator Bruce Miller serving as showrunner.