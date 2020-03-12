Matthew Broderick's sister Janet Broderick gets hospitalised after being diagnosed with Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Matthew Broderick's sister Janet Broderick gets hospitalised and shifted to the ICU after being detected with Coronavirus.

Matthew Broderick's sister Janet Broderick has tested positive for Coronavirus. According to a statement from her parish on Wednesday, she has been diagnosed with Coronavirus and has been hospitalised because of the same. A rector at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, Janet first showed symptoms of Coronavirus after attending the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes conference in Louisville, Kentucky, where another attendee was diagnosed with the same.

Initially, Janet Broderick received mild treatment as the doctors predicted viral syndrome. However, later the 64-years-old was shifted to the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills following a medical assessment, informed her parish. Janet is currently stable and she is kept in isolation. She is being treated for a severe form of pneumonia and is receiving the best medical care available.

As shared by the Parish, Janice has also written a letter thanking her friends for their prayers and best wishes. She also thanked her vestry and staff at the church. She feels worst but is on her way to recovery. “Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me no kidding. Even at my worst, I felt his hand on me. My family has been so so loving and cared for me so well.” Janet wrote. Coronavirus is a term for respiratory illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe viruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, Pneumonia and other diseases. Its first symptoms usually include fever, cough, headache, sore throat, etc.

