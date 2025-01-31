Matthew Lillard Returns for ‘Scream 7’
Horror Icon Rejoins Franchise After Nearly Three Decades.
Matthew Lillard, who portrayed Stu Macher in the original 1996 Scream, is making a shocking return to the franchise with Scream 7, produced by Spyglass and Paramount.
How Stu’s return is possible remains a mystery. In Scream, he met a brutal end when Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) crushed his head with a TV. Theories are already swirling, but Lillard’s own cryptic Instagram post suggests no twin twist is at play.
Lillard’s career took off after Scream, leading to major roles in Scooby-Doo, She’s All That, The Descendants, and the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. He now joins returning stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, alongside newcomers such as Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, and Mark Consuelos.
The film will be directed by Scream franchise creator Kevin Williamson, with Guy Busick (Scream 2022, Scream VI) handling the screenplay. Producing are James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein.
The Scream franchise has grossed over $900 million worldwide, with Scream VI setting the highest domestic box office record at $108 million.
Fans won’t have to wait long to see how Stu Macher resurfaces—Scream 7 releases into theaters on February 27, 2026.