Matthew McConaughey ADMITS he had a crush on Reese Witherspoon; Gushes ‘it was inevitable’

Matthew McConaughey recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Reese Witherspoon and the Texas native opened up about his age-old celeb crush on Witherspoon! As they chatted with Elle, the Sing 2 co-stars participated in a Q&A where Matthew admitted his feelings! “I had a bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me,” he said, which shocked Reese.

He added, “[Reese] was one of my early, early crushes and if you’ve seen the movie it’s inevitable not to have a crush on [her].” Reese then chuckled and commented on McConaughey’s sweetness. If you didn't know, Reese and Matthew’s upcoming movie Sing 2 is a wholesome animated film and the stars have been promoting it relentlessly.

In other news, McConaughey recently also opened up about his decision to not run for Texas governor. While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said: "It was a two-year consideration that I came to the decision, really, over the last couple of months. I was asking myself the original question and trying to answer, 'How and where and what can I do to be most useful to myself, to my family, and to the most amount of people?' At this point in my life with the things [I have going on], I've got a 13-year-old, and 11-year-old, and an 8-year-old, the life I'm living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, it's not the category for me at this point in my life."

