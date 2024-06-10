Matthew McConaughey And His Wife Camila Post Wholesome Picture As They Celebrate Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

Matthew McConaughey is one of the most talented and loved actors of this generation. There has been no major controversy surrounding him or his personal relationships, especially with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey.

As the pair celebrated their twelfth year of tying the knot, the interstellar actor, in a joint Instagram post with his wife, shared a beautiful picture of them together on the platform. Read ahead and check out the actor’s post.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila share a beautiful picture together

On June 9 (Sunday), the Dallas Buyers Club actor shared a picture with his wife Camila in a joint Instagram post. In the picture, McConaughey simply kissed his wife on her forehead. The background in the photo was serene.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star donned a denim Jacket and appeared to have worn a white shirt underneath that. He complimented his look with a classic cowboy hat. Camilla looked ethereal with her hair loose in the picture.

McConaughey kept the caption simple by expressing his gratefulness. He wrote, “thank you, #happyanniversary.”

Many fans of the actor wished the couple on their special day via commenting under the post. An Instagram user wrote, “Perfect photo for a very special day~~Happy Anniversary!”

More about the couple

According to people, the pair first met in 2006. As per the actor, when he saw Camila, it was love at first sight for him.

The couple welcomed their first son, Levi, in 2008 and their second child, a daughter, Vida, in 2010. They tied the knot in 2012, after dating for six years.

Camila has previously mentioned to the publication that their wedding was attended by many A-listers, including Kenny Chesney, Reese Witherspoon, and Woody Harrelson.

The pair welcomed their third child, Livingston, who is 11 years old now. The actor has been very open about his relationship. He revealed this to people in 2020, not being sure about finding “the one” for himself before meeting his wife.

He added that since he met his wife, he never wanted to spend time with any other woman apart from her. He said, "I definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else. I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her.”

According to the publication, the couple has also ventured together professionally with their own tequila brand named Pantalones. It was launched in 2023.

