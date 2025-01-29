Matthew McConaughey Celebrates Wife Camila Alves McConaughey’s 42nd Birthday with Sweet Instagram Tribute; Check Out

Matthew McConaughey is being a good husband and wishing his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, a happy birthday.

Matthew, 55, shared a short clip of Camila, who turns 42 on Tuesday, January 28, to Instagram in celebration of her special day. The footage shows Camila stepping into the frame from the right. She is illuminated so that her silhouette is accented. “The real deal,” text displayed within the video read, followed by a “Thank you.”

Matthew himself simply captioned the upload, “#happybirthday.”

Camila responded to Matthew’s tribute by sharing the video to her Instagram Stories, writing, “When your husband doesn’t share what he’s posting until you see it out…! This is very sweet, baby!”

Camila and Matthew have been married since 2013. They share three kids—daughter Vida, 15, and sons Levi, 16, and Livingston, 12. They first met at a nightclub in West Hollywood, California, in 2006. Their relationship was confirmed by People in October 2007.

Camila also received a birthday greeting on her Women of Today Instagram page, which has some 267,000 followers, as well as from the official account for her and Matthew’s tequila brand, Pantalones, which quipped that Camila is “the one who wears the pants around here” as it shared a collage of pictures of her and the actor.

Women of Today shared a highlight reel featuring clips of Camila over the last year. “Happy Birthday @camilamcconaughey! Here’s a little trip down memory lane to celebrate WOT an incredible year you’ve had,” the post read. “May this next year be even better!!”

Camila and Matthew most recently celebrated their daughter Vida’s birthday on January 4 and their son Livingston’s birthday on December 28.

Both Matthew and Camila tend to share tributes to each other on social media to mark major milestones. On November 4, 2024, Camila shared a video of her and Matthew riding in a carriage attached to a bicycle together as she marked his 55th birthday. “Today we celebrate you!” she wrote in the caption, before adding, “Well, technically, we celebrated you all weekend.”

