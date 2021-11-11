Matthew McConaughey CLARIFIES his comment on vaccinations for children, REVEALS his son is fully vaccinated

Matthew McConaughey has explained his stance on vaccination requirements for children, despite the fact that the father of three has received both shots. In a recent appearance on DealBook Online Summit, McConaughey claimed that although he and his wife are both vaccinated, he does not want the COVID-19 vaccine mandated for children.

However, on Wednesday night, the Dallas Buyers Club star took to his Instagram account to clear up the misunderstanding. The actor penned, "When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, "I couldn't mandate it for kids just yet. What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate." Interestingly, he then stated that his oldest kid Levi along with wife Camila Alves, had received his vaccinations, as he wrote, "What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19."

Check out his Instagram story below:

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, McConaughey made his remarks only days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorised the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE. During his appearance, McConaughey also said that immunizations should be a personal decision. 'I'm vaccinated. My wife's vaccinated. I didn't do it because someone told me I had to — [I] chose to do it,' he said.

Interestingly, the Oscar winning actor's mother, who is immunocompromised and has been residing with the family during the pandemic, has previously said that the family relies largely on testing to ensure that everyone is safe, according to Daily Mail.

