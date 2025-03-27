Matthew McConaughey Details Two Kinds of Fears in His Life; Find Here What They Are

Matthew McConaughey opens up about his personal and professional life experiences over the years. In conversation with the media portal, the actor shared how he takes on the challenges and his approach towards the fears, which leads to the success.

While talking about how an unknown element can change his life decisions, the movie star claimed that he does not take a back foot because of the fear. He stated that he loves being scared.

While sitting down for an interview, the Wedding Planner star reflected upon the two types of fears that have got him going over the years. He said, "I love being scared.” The Interstellar star further added, "We are all happier when we lean in and take the risk of leaning into some blind spots, some unknowns in our life."

Speaking of the fears, the actor claimed that one type is the good fear, which gives him the adrenaline rush to take the challenges head-on. Elaborating on the statements, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star continued, "I don’t know what’s gonna be. I don’t know what is on the other side of the door. I don’t know what kind of adventure or experience I’m going to have, but I can’t wait to do it. Find out. That’s a good fear and a reason to go for it."

For the other type of fear, McConaughey claimed that external factors come into play. He explained, "There is another fear when we are going to head into this unknown situation, where I don’t know if the people I’ll be working with are as serious about the work as I am.”

Matthew McConaughey concluded by stating that the fears are in relationships too, and the only way out is to accept them.