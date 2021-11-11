Matthew McConaughey explains why he doesn’t support COVID 19 vaccinations for children

Matthew McConaughey recently made an appearance on DealBook Online Summit and opened up about government-mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for children. In a candid chat, the 52-year-old actor explained why he doesn’t want children getting COVID vaccinations just yet. “I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information. I’m vaccinated. My wife’s vaccinated. I didn’t do it because someone told me I had to — [I] chose to do it,” Matthew said.

“Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no. We all got to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines,” he added. If you didn’t know, Matthew and Camila are holding off on all plans to get their 3 kids–sons Levi, 13, and Livingston, 8, and daughter Vida, 11–vaccinated yet. “Right now I’m not vaccinating mine, I’ll tell you that,” Matthew added.

This comes as no surprise as McConaughey has never shied away and been vocal about politics in the past. And this time Matthew’s strong and rather controversial stance on the COVID vaccine comes after there was chatter that the actor might be planning to run for Texas governor. Back in March 2021, he told The Balanced Voice podcast, that it was “a true consideration.” “I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role? Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?”

Also read: Matthew McConaughey running for Texas governor next term? Actor says it’s ‘a true consideration’