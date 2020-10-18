Matthew McConaughey faces criticism from netizens after revealing details of his father’s intimate demise

In his upcoming memoir, Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about the death of his father James Donald McConaughey, and has received backlash from netizens over the details.

Matthew McConaughey was recently called out for sharing details of the death of his father. The 50-year-old Oscar-winning star previously detailed the incident in his upcoming memoir--Greenlights. For the unversed, The actor is the son of late businessman James Donald McConaughey, who passed away in 1992, and former school teacher Mary Kathleen McConaughey (née McCabe). In his book, Matthew describes the heartbreaking moment his mother called him to break the news that his father has passed away.

An extract from the book which was published in People magazine yesterday revealed the moment Matthew’s life changed forever. Matthew wrote: “I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. “He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except for mom. “He had always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”

While the anecdote has been repeated in the past by the actor, some fans have still expressed concern that the intimate story may cause embarrassment for his mother. One critic hit out on Twitter, writing: “Is that not something incredibly private? I had no reason to know this. Is that what a grieving son does? Puts his mother’s intimacy in the news? What a classless loser.”

Another asked: “Did his mother give him permission to share this with the public?” A further Twitter user wrote: “A little TMI [Too Much Information]. What an ass”, while a further wrote: “what an appalling thing to share.”

