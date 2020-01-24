Matthew McConaughey liked playing a villain in The Gentlemen for THIS reason; Find Out

Matthew McConaughey recently revealed that he liked playing a villain in The Gentlemen. Here’s what he had to say.

Matthew McConaughey liked playing the bad guy in his latest crime-action drama The Gentlemen. The 50-year-old actor was thrilled when he was told he would be playing a villain in Guy Ritchie’s film. During a recent media interaction, while talking about his film and his role in it, the Oscar winner said that there is a thrill in wanting something and going after it and maybe even die for it. It is fun to run after something doing despicable things to achieve it.

Reportedly, in the film, the actor played the role of a villain that people can help but rule for in the end. During the interaction, the actor described the film as a dark comedy. In addition to McConaughey, the film also features Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. The film is also being praised for its high street English fashion. Talking about his outfits in the film, McConaughey admitted that he loved the suits he wore in the movie and took them home, Fox News reported.

Produced by Ivan Atkinson, Bill Block and Ritchie, is film is set in London. McConaughey leads the cast as Mickey Pearson, an American drug lord, who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. The plot of the film branches, giving way to various schemes, when word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business. The movie, which will release in India on January 24, promises to be a complete entertainer with a mix of action, comedy, mystery, and drama. Check out the trailer of The Gentlemen here:

