Matthew McConaughey offers parenting tips: 'No' takes a lot more energy, it's a lot easier to say 'yes'

During a recent interview, Matthew McConaughey offered parenting tips and noted the importance of tough love while raising children. Here’s what he had to say.

When it comes to raising his kids, Matthew McConaughey believes in tough love! Considering he is a Hollywood star and can give his kids whatever they want, the actor said sometimes it is very important to say ‘no.’ During a recent interview with Town & Country magazine, the 50-year-old actor and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey spoke about their experience with parenting, Fox News reported. The two share three children -- daughter Vida (10), sons Livingston (7), and Levi (11). They also opened up about the work they are doing with their Keep Livin' Foundation.

According to the website, "the foundation is dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future." Speaking about his own childhood, the actor said, “I was very fortunate. I grew up in upper-middle-class, and I had a roof over my head, food on the table, parents that loved and supported me, a car that was paid for, and a job, and I made straight As.”

He then pointed out that being an affluent parent can be difficult. “Loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times it means tough love," the Oscar winner explained. "Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. 'No' takes a lot more energy. It's a lot easier to say 'yes,'" he added. He also said that his children are his living legacy.

