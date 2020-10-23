Matthew McConaughey OPENS UP about childhood abuse; Says he was ‘molested by a man at 18 while unconscious’

Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about facing physical abuse in his teen years. The actor recalled the issue in his upcoming memoir Greenlights. Scroll down to see what he said.

Matthew McConaughey is getting really personal in his upcoming memoir Greenlights. Early on in the book, the 50-year-old actor spoke out about losing his virginity at age 15 and says he was “blackmailed” into it. “I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was fifteen,” Matthew wrote in the memoir.

“I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.” He also added that he was “molested by a man when I was eighteen while unconscious in the back of a van.” He added that he never let these two negative memories make him feel like a victim. Matthew wrote, “I’ve never felt like a victim. I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy.”

If you missed it, in the same book, the actor also opened up about the interesting way his father passed away. In an interview with People magazine, Matthew revealed that his dad died just how he predicted he would: making love to his wife. “I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except for mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed,” Matthew said.

