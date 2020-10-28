Matthew McConaughey OPENS UP to Oprah Winfrey about leaving Hollywood to become a football coach

Matthew McConaughey recently appeared on Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation, and revealed that he once wanted to quit his acting career to pursue other fields.

Matthew McConaughey recently revealed that there was a time when he thought about leaving show business and taking up a much different career. In the newest episode of Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation, via EW, the 50-year-old Oscar winner shared that he actually almost called it quits for real while he was trying to break away from romantic comedies.

“I dabbled with thinking about other careers,” he shared, revealing that the careers he was considering included high school football coach, symphony orchestra leader, a wildlife guide, and schoolteacher. He was steadfast in his decision at the time, saying that “I was not going back.”

But, he did go back and went on to star in Mud, Magic Mike, and Dallas Buyers Club, which won him the Oscar for Best Actor in 2014. “Just the same way I went to Australia for a year and stayed on a handshake, I was in,” Matthew added about how his attitude contributed to his decision. “I started to get that feeling that even though the harder this gets, this means there’s more reward on the other side. Stick with it, stay in it, don’t pull the parachute, McConaughey.”

