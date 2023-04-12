Matthew McConaughey opens up on his 'terrifying' Lufthansa flight experience: There was no seatbelt warning..

American actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Brazilian model Camila Alves recently boarded a Lufthansa flight that was forced to land in Virginia after being struck by high turbulence. The actor has now opened up about the terrifying experience. In the April 12 episode of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast with Kelly Ripa, the 53-year-old actor got candid and talked about the flight that unexpectedly dropped 4,000 feet.

Matthew McConaughey opens up about the turbulence event

Explaining the whole incident, Matthew was quoted saying, “It's suspended disbelief. I mean, it's zero gravity. Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air. And to look at it for that long, which wasn't that long -- one, two, three, four [seconds] -- and then everything just comes crashing down.” Calling it a “a hell of a scare” experience, he said, “My tray table is what held me down. I did not have my seatbelt on, and there was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened.” Then he "immediately reached over, made sure Camila had her seatbelt on.”

Along with Camila, Matthew’s friend was also travelling with them who happened to be a pilot. “As a person who's not a pilot, my mind goes to the actual engineering of the plane. The steel, it buckled. And you go, 'How can something withstand that?'" said Matthew. "I happened to have a friend of mine sitting next to me who was a pilot. And he was calm as could be. I was like, 'Can the plane hold that?' And he was like, 'These things are so tested, that yes, don't worry, the plane structurally can hold that.' That was a big relief”, he added.

Matthew McConaughey’s work

On the professional front, Matthew McConaughey is currently busy promoting his Art of Livin event which is a free virtual seminar featuring motivational speakers and other inspiring people.

