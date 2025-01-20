Matthew McConaughey Reunites with Amistad Co-Stars Anthony Hopkins and Morgan Freeman: PICS

Matthew McConaughey recently reunited with his Amistad co-stars Anthony Hopkins and Morgan Freeman, documenting the meeting on his Instagram.

On Sunday, January 19, the actor, 55, shared a set of images with his celebrity pals from the 2025 Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first snap showed McConaughey posing with Hopkins. The two wore black suits for the formal event.

Hopkins, 87, wrapped his arm around McConaughey’s shoulder for the photo, while the latter pointed at him with a smile on his face.

The carousel continued with a selfie of McConaughey and Freeman, as well as a friendly shot of Martin Lawrence fixing the former’s bowtie.

For those unversed, McConaughey, Hopkins, and Freeman all starred together in Steven Spielberg’s aforementioned 1997 historical drama.

McConaughey captioned the post with commentary on each photo, writing, “1. It’s past time this Sir is People’s Sexiest Man Alive / 2. 1st class legend mensch / 3. I mean, who else do you want straightening your tie before you hit the stage?”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star’s ringing endorsement for Hopkins comes nearly 20 years after he himself was named the magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2005.

McConaughey looked back on the honor in a 2024 interview with the outlet, saying every time a new Sexiest Man Alive is announced, people come up to him and say, “You’re no longer the Sexiest Man Alive.” The actor’s response? Well, he jests that he is still alive, so his title is still very much valid.

McConaughey, for the record, has traded the glitz and glamour of Hollywood for a country life in Texas. Earlier this month, his wife, Camila, whom he’s been married to since 2012, shared what her husband is really like behind his public persona.

“When we first started dating, it was this image of Matthew getting high, laid-back, no shirt, whatever,” she said on Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast. “Which I’m like, ‘This guy doesn’t even smoke. What is this vision coming from?’”

Camila, 41, who shares three children with the actor, went on to liken his personality to his mom’s, saying she’s very organized, minimalistic, and very prepared, and he borrows a lot of those traits from her.

