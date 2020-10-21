Matthew McConaughey REVEALS he declined USD 14.5 million rom com offer as he wanted to move on from the genre

Matthew McConaughey recently revealed that he once declined a paycheck of USD 14.5 million for a romantic comedy film because he wanted to experiment with other genres.

Matthew McConaughey opened up about leaving romantic comedies behind in his new memoir, Greenlights via US Weekly. The 50-year-old actor wrote about how romantic comedies were great for him during the 2010s, starring in such movies as The Wedding Planner, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past, among others. But after a decade starring in them, he was looking for other things.

“The romantic comedies remained my only consistent box office hits, which made them my only consistent incoming offers,” he wrote. “For me personally, I enjoyed being able to give people a nitty-minute breezy romantic getaway from the stress of their lives where they didn’t have to think about anything, just watch the boy chase the girl, fall down, then get up and finally get her. I had taken the baton from Hugh Grant, and I ran with it.”

Matthew added that he “enjoyed making romantic comedies, and their paychecks rented the houses on the beach I ran shirtless on,” but when the time came to move on he did so without looking back. He even shared that he turned down a USD 14.5 million paycheck in 2010 to make another rom-com.

While he didn’t reveal which movie it was, he was serious about furthering his career beyond that genre. “I declined the offer,” he says. “If I couldn’t do what I wanted, I wasn’t going to do what I didn’t, no matter the price.”

