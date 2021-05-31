Matthew McConaughey reveals he’s ‘considering’ running for Texas governor amid claims of him entering politics

Matthew McConaughey recently reacted to rumours that he will soon be running for the governor of Texas. Scroll down to see what he had to say about the claims.

Actor Matthew McConaughey recently responded to rumours of his potential run for governor of Texas. McConaughey had previously stated that running for governor in Texas is "a true consideration." Now, in an interview on The Carlos Watson Show, the actor stated that entering politics would surely be "challenging." "I'm not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are going to be ripped off as soon as I'm out, I'm interested in building something that can last and I'm measuring what category that is, I don't know if that's politics," he said. "That whole embassy of politics has some redefining of its purpose."

When asked about what kind of changes he’d look to bring forth, the actor said: "I trust my core beliefs enough, and my values enough, to feel comfortable listening to an opposing one," McConaughey said. "We try to teach our kids delayed gratification but we don't like to think about further than tomorrow, we need immediate results." "How many things do actual leaders and politicians get done that now become realized later on after they're off? They never get credit for them," he continued. "You only get credit for wins and Ws and Ls for what you did in that bank of those years, we've got to make some sacrifices for larger rewards tomorrow."

This isn’t the first time that the actor has hinted at a career outside Hollywood, he previously spoke to The Hill and reflected on a career in politics. "I'm looking into now again, 'what is my leadership role?'" the actor said. "Because I do think I have some things to teach and share. What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into now?"

