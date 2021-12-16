Matthew McConaughey REVEALS reason behind not running for Texas governor after ‘great consideration’

After much chatter, Matthew McConaughey finally explained why he isn't running for Governor of Texas. While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 52-year-old actor revealed why now isn't the right time for him to get into politics. "It was a two-year consideration that I came to the decision, really, over the last couple of months. I was asking myself the original question and trying to answer, 'How and where and what can I do to be most useful to myself, to my family, and to the most amount of people?'"

While the actor gave "great consideration" to "the category of politics," his priority remains his acting career and his family -- wife Camila Alves, and their three kids, Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8. He said: "At this point in my life with the things [I have going on], I've got a 13-year-old, and 11-year-old, and an 8-year-old, the life I'm living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, it's not the category for me at this point in my life."

The host then asked if McConaughey is ever going to consider entering politics, to which the actor replied, "I'm not until I am." He explained: "Someone told me that was a very McConaughey answer the other day," and teased he'll "be keeping an eye open" for political opportunities.

Last month, McConaughey revealed that he will not run for office after rumours swirled about his intention to run. He said in an Instagram video: "As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment."

Also read: Matthew McConaughey explains why he doesn’t support COVID 19 vaccinations for children